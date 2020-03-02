Blaze shuts down neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters converged at St. Clair Avenue and Addison Road to fight a large structure fire on Monday evening.
The residential/commercial building is vacant, and there are no known injuries at this time; however, crews are concerned the flames could trigger a partial collapse.
Due to that concern, firefighters have not entered the building, and are dousing the flames from the street and by ladder truck.
St. Clair, between East 66th and and East 64th streets, are closed, according to Cleveland Fire. Addison is also closed in both directions.
It’s not yet known how the fire started, and crews will investigate after the flames are stamped out.
