Man accused of causing explosion at Painesville GetGo to face judge Monday
Driver threatens deputies as car goes up in flames after crashing into several cars and gas pumps in Painesville (Source: Allan Kowalczyk)
By Alan Rodges | March 2, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 9:58 AM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of causing a fiery crash at a Painesville GetGo is set to face a judge on Monday.

The suspect allegedly crashed into several cars and gas station pumps, before threatening deputies that arrived on the scene.

The man’s name has yet to be released by police.

The suspect was reportedly in a Black Rainer SUV at the gas station, before accelerating and crashing into a gas pump.

There was a pick-up truck nearby that was getting fuel at the time but was pushed into another fuel pump, which sparked a fire.

Police say the suspect then continued on Mentor Ave crashing into multiple vehicles and catching his car on fire from the impacts.

According to authorities, the unknown suspect then got out of his car and had a brief standoff with the police.

Officials say it seemed the man was pointing at police in a threatening way, so they tased him.

The man was arrested shortly after being tased and is expected to be in court at 1 p.m. on Monday.

