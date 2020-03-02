Man found in home unresponsive; Akron officials rule death homicide

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron officials are investigating a homicide on the city’s west side.
Officials say that a 58-year-old man was found dead in a home in the 1900 block of McTaggart Dr.
According to a release, the man was found unresponsive and injured on Sunday around 6:15 a.m.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Summit County officials do not specify what those injures were or how the man was found at the residence.
Officials also have not released the victim’s identity as of yet.
