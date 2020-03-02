Northeast Ohio Weather: Blustery with rain in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wet roads this morning will greet you this morning. We have a cold front slowly approaching from the west today. It is very warm this morning for the season with temperatures well in the 40s. Blustery south winds will shift to the southwest. I’m looking at .25″ to .50″ of rainfall with this system. The steadiest rain will be the first half of the day. The rain ends from west to east this afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady in the middle to upper 40′s due to the rain in the area. I have the clouds breaking up for a time this evening before high clouds increase by midnight. A dry night ahead as we fall back into the 30s.