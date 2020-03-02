Ohio seeks revenge on Akron

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Loren Cristian Jackson, Xeyrius Williams, Channel Banks and Deng Riak have combined to account for 63 percent of Akron's scoring this season. For Ohio, Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this season, including 57 percent of all Bobcats points over their last five.