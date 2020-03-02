Painesville fire officials battled a raging house fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville fire officials were busy overnight as they battled a raging fire in a home under renovations.
The Painesville Fire Department was called to a fire on North State Street around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
When they arrived, they saw a two-story home with flames from the roof and a second-story window.
The home was going through renovations at the time of the fire.
It was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Police temporarily closed the road, but it has since opened.
There is currently no cause for the fire.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.