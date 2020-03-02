1 person taken to hospital after hitting bridge barrier on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our 19 News crew on the scene said one person was taken to the hospital after they were cut out of a car after they lost control and hit a bridge barrier on Woodland Avenue at East 86th Street.
The car caught on fire, and the person was trapped in the car had to be cut out of the car, our 19 News crew on the scene said.
Our 19 News crew on the scene said CSI and the Accident Investigation Unit were called onto the scene.
