Recreational marijuana vote could go before Ohioans this November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ten states and Washington, D.C. have fully legalized marijuana among adults, and activists want to add Ohio to that list.
Petitions for the “Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” amendment were filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday, a first step toward putting the issue in front of voters this November.
“Adults should be permitted to responsibly consume marijuana,” said Tom Haren, general counsel and spokesman for the group behind the amendment, in a prepared statement.
Proponents say Ohio entrepreneurs would have new opportunities to enter the marijuana market with this amendment, as it would enable the state to issue new licenses in addition to those already issued to medical marijuana operators.
What the amendment would do, if passed:
• Legalizes marijuana use for all adults aged 21 and over
• Permits individual home grow up to six marijuana plants, three of which can be mature flowering plants.
• Permits individual possession of up to one ounce of marijuana.
• Authorizes marijuana cultivation facilities, processing facilities, retail stores, and testing facilities, all of which would be licensed and regulated by the state.
Opponents argue against recreational use for a variety of potential factors, including driving while high, increased marijuana use, and the concern that THC-based products would lead to the use of stronger and more harmful drugs.
Organizers said they’d want 25 percent of the funds generated by sales tax to go into initiatives like criminal justice reform and community investment, plus 50 percent that would go to the state local government fund.
AG Dave Yost has 10 days to certify the ballot language before the committee can take the next step in the process.
