Schobert deserves to get paid. Here’s why

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Schobert wants to get paid, and you can't blame him. He's been one of the few constants on a bad Browns team for a few years, and last season marked the first time he pulled down 7 figures, at just over $2 mil.
Now he wants at least five times that, and that’s where words like “steady” and “consistent” lose their leverage.
He's good. At times very good. He'll lead his team in tackles, and last year became a turnover machine, pulling in four picks.
But when you start talking $10 million men in the NFL ... specifically linebackers ... and I mean impact, game-changing players ... does Schobert deserve to be on that list?
Yes.
I’m not talking $20 million men, outside linebackers like Khalil Mack.
I’m talking inside linebackers who are getting paid.
Deion Jones, for example, the Falcons middle linebacker. Like Schobert, Jones was a Pro Bowler back in 2017. Like Schobert, he racks up the tackles. Like Schobert, he had fewer than 10 tackles for a loss. And Jones just signed a deal last summer worth $57 million. $14 mil of it coming last season.
The point is, somebody’s going to pay Schobert north of $10 million a year. Not just because of his stats, but because he’s making more big plays than you may think. His prime-time performance against the Steelers last November got overshadowed by all of the ugliness at the end.
The Browns are what, $60 million under the cap? Of course they could pay Schobert if they wanted to. Maybe the analytics tell 'em not to. Certainly, they’re gonna need a lot of that money to beef up the offensive line.
Meantime, Schobert will cash in elsewhere. As his former sidekick Mack Wilson tweeted, “Until we meet again. #BashBro’s4ever”.
