Stow police officer returns to work after being hit by teen driver while directing traffic in Oct.

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow Police Department welcomed Officer Barry Smith back to work after he was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy while directing traffic on Oct. 16.
Police said Officer Smith, who serves as a school resource officer, was hit by a car the scene of a separate two-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Graham Road and Fishcreek Road.
Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene with their overhead lights activated when Smith was hit.
Police said he was also wearing reflective clothing at the time.
Smith was taken to an Akron-area hospital with a fractured lower leg, bumps and bruises.
“At any accident scene, but especially during inclement weather, drivers are encouraged to be vigilant and patient while emergency services are clearing the scene,” the Stow Police Department told 19 News back in Oct.
But on Monday, the Stow Police Department shared a happier statement after one of their own returned “after a long recovery from his injuries,” “We are so grateful to have this guy back in uniform.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.