Summit County judge quarantined in coronavirus scare, after recent trip to Italy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge has been quarantined and waiting for test results for the coronavirus.
Court officials announced Monday the judge traveled to Italy with her family in late February.
The judge’s name has not been released.
Officials are also not releasing how many family members were on the trip.
“I will see that her courtroom is covered and will work with local and state officials in executing a plan moving forward to address concerns surrounding the coronavirus,” said Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones.
Currently, the Ohio Department of Health said they have 212 people under public health supervision, but there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
