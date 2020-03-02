Traffic changes in effect for Summit County’s Route 8

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County’s route 8 is undergoing some major construction, but traffic changes come with it.
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Tuesday there will be delayed for ramp closures that were scheduled to take place Wednesday on State Route 8. Now, according to Stow Police, the ramp closures will begin March 2 in Stow.
Some Summit County drivers are worried about the change and 19 News Reporter Tiarra Braddock is out on Route 8 live breaking down the detours that are now in place.
The following ramps will be closed beginning March 2 on State Route 8 North according to ODOT:
- The ramp from Graham Road to State Route 8 northbound will be closed through late June for bridge reconstruction. The detour will be Graham Road to Wyoga Lake Road to Seasons Road to State Route 8.
- The ramp State Route 8 northbound to State Route 303 will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be State Route 8 northbound to Boston Mills Road to Chittenden Road to State Route 303.
- The ramp from Steels Corners Road to State Route 8 northbound will be closed through late April. The detour will be Steels Corner Road to Hudson Drive to Seasons Road to State Route 8.
- The State Route 8 northbound to Steels Corners Road will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be State Route 8 northbound to Seasons Road to Hudson Drive to Steels Corners Road.
