After 2 weeks of pounding, Leaning Tower of Dallas is down
People gather to watch the demolition of the so called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" as a wrecking ball works to topple the structure north of downtown Dallas, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The still standing structure is part of an 11-story building that found a second life online after surviving a first demolition attempt. The former Affiliated Computer Services building inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core. The company that engineered the blast said some explosives did not go off. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero/AP)
March 2, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 10:46 PM

DALLAS (AP) — The nearly iconic Leaning Tower of Dallas has collapsed after two weeks of being whacked with a headache ball.

The tower collapsed in a cloud of dust about 3:15 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

The tower was the solid concrete core of an 11-story building that was imploded with explosives on Feb. 16.

The 11 floors surrounding the core duly collapsed, but the core containing the stairway and elevator shafts remained standing at an angle.

The demolition contractor has been whacking away at it ever since with a 5,600-pound wrecking ball.

