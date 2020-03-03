Akron middle school students learn life-saving techniques through fun, educational video

Litchfield teacher Aaron Merz and his students created this video for their IB interdisciplinary heart unit. This unit began last year, with the 6th graders presenting to the board to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the need for portable AEDs in all schools. Through the fundraising efforts of our students and through many generous donations, they were able to present portable AEDs to Litchfield, Innes, Hyre, and Buchtel CLCs.