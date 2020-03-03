Akron middle school students learn life-saving techniques through fun, educational video

By Alan Rodges | March 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:25 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Watch how Litchfield students are learning about the new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the school.

Staying Alive CPR: What to do in Case of an Emergency

Litchfield teacher Aaron Merz and his students created this video for their IB interdisciplinary heart unit. This unit began last year, with the 6th graders presenting to the board to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the need for portable AEDs in all schools. Through the fundraising efforts of our students and through many generous donations, they were able to present portable AEDs to Litchfield, Innes, Hyre, and Buchtel CLCs.

Litchfield teacher, Aaron Merz, and his students are creating the video for their IB interdisciplinary heart unit.

The unit began last year, with the 6th graders raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the need for portable AEDs in schools.

Through fundraising efforts, multiple schools in the Akron area were able to add AEDs.

