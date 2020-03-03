Akron middle school students learn life-saving techniques through fun, educational video

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Watch how Litchfield students are learning about the new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the school.
Litchfield teacher, Aaron Merz, and his students are creating the video for their IB interdisciplinary heart unit.
The unit began last year, with the 6th graders raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the need for portable AEDs in schools.
Through fundraising efforts, multiple schools in the Akron area were able to add AEDs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.