4 armed men rob pharmacy on Cleveland’s East Side

4 armed men rob pharmacy on Cleveland’s East Side
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | March 3, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A pharmacy employee was pistol-whipped during a robbery Feb. 25.

According to the police report, four suspects, all armed and wearing hospital masks, entered Church Square Pharmacy at 7905 Euclid Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland police looking for men who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint.
Cleveland police looking for men who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint. (Source: Cleveland police)

Cleveland police said the men parked a van in front and then entered the store, pointing weapons at the employees.

Men wanted for armed robbery at Church Square Pharmacy on 2/25/2020.
Men wanted for armed robbery at Church Square Pharmacy on 2/25/2020. (Source: Cleveland police)

A manager was at a different location and called 911 while watching the armed robbery take place.

The robbers emptied the cabinets and stole all the narcotics and cash before leaving.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.