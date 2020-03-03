Blaze shuts down part of St. Clair Ave. on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of a Cleveland road is still shut down after a large fire tore through a vacant home Monday afternoon.
Cleveland firefighters converged at St. Clair Avenue and Addison Road to fight a large fire on Monday evening.
St. Clair Ave is closed between E. 118 and E. 120 because of Monday’s fire.
The residential/commercial building is vacant, and there are no known injuries at this time.
The roof partially collapsed and crews were concerned the walls could cave in as well.
Due to that concern, firefighters did not enter the building and were seen dousing the flames from the street and by ladder truck.
St. Clair, between East 66th and East 64th streets, is closed, according to Cleveland Fire.
It’s not yet known how the fire started, and crews will investigate after the flames are stamped out.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.