Catholic Diocese of Cleveland issues guidelines for mass, communion to protest against Coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not a sin to miss Mass if you’re sick, according to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, a reminder to many Catholics of something they already knew.
“It’s never been a sin to miss mass if you can’t make it.,” says Tom Judge, an early morning church-goer at St. John’s Cathedral. “It’s only a sin if you intentionally miss Mass on Sunday.”
The Diocese also suggests not taking communion if you have a sick family member.
“I’m going to go with what they say because it’s trying to keep everyone safe,” says Debra Sudy. “If you need to abstain once or twice to keep everyone safe, then that is the best policy.”
The Diocese also promised vigilance in keeping the church sanitary.
This comes as other measures are taken around the community.
Beachwood Schools canceled an overseas orchestra trip when the CDC moved Italy to a Level 3 Threat, recommending no non-essential travel.
The Ohio Department of Health will now also update its website daily with the latest on Coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.