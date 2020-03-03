Comedian Jim Gaffigan looking for Polish Boy sandwich during visit to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Can anyone help Jim Gaffigan find a Polish Boy sandwich while he visits Cleveland?
The comedian took to Facebook for help.
Gaffigan jokes, saying he is interested in the “healthy” sandwich and then followed up by asking people to point him to the best emergency room in town.
Luckily, he won’t have to look far because there are plenty of restaurants in Clevleand that sell the Polish Boy.
Gaffigan will be in Cleveland on Mar. 6 at the Wolstein Center.
