Comedian Jim Gaffigan looking for Polish Boy sandwich during visit to Cleveland
Jim Gaffigan arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Source: Jordan Strauss)
By Alan Rodges | March 3, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 1:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Can anyone help Jim Gaffigan find a Polish Boy sandwich while he visits Cleveland?

The comedian took to Facebook for help.

CLEVELAND- I’m interested in trying your “healthy” sandwich named The Polish Boy. Where do you suggest I purchase it in...

Posted by Jim Gaffigan on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Gaffigan jokes, saying he is interested in the “healthy” sandwich and then followed up by asking people to point him to the best emergency room in town.

Luckily, he won’t have to look far because there are plenty of restaurants in Clevleand that sell the Polish Boy.

Gaffigan will be in Cleveland on Mar. 6 at the Wolstein Center.

