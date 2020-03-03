Couple wanted for robbing 2 businesses at gunpoint arrested after Lake County chase

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused of robbing a Jackson Township Burger King restaurant and a Stow Speedway Gas Station at gunpoint, where taken into custody after a police chase in Lake County
Stow police said Ashleigh Mayfield, 27, and Shaun Phipps, 38, were arrested at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in Madison Township, Lake County.
Mayfield was turned over to Stow police and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday morning.
She is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Phipps was charged in Lake County with failure to comply with a police officer, OVI, operating a vehicle without lights and speeding.
He is being held in the Lake County Jail.
Jackson Township police officers said Mayfield and Phipps entered the Burger King at 4371 Portage Street just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 29.
They pointed a handgun at employees and demanded the cash, before running out a rear exit, said Jackson Township police.
Stow police said Mayfield and Phipps also robbed the Speedway at 1045 Graham Road around 8 a.m. on Feb. 23.
According to officers, after grabbing cigarettes and cash, they stole the keys to an employee’s car and drove off in his silver 2016 Honda CRV, Ohio license plate GST6352.
The employee’s car was found abandoned in Akron.
