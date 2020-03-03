Depleted Cavs out of tune vs. Jazz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton scored a game-high and career-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as a depleted Cavaliers team lost to the Utah Jazz on Monday night, 126-113 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Darius Garland all sat out with various ailments.
Former Cavalier Jordan Clarkson, traded to the Jazz in December, returned to Cleveland for the first time and scored 13 off the bench for the Jazz, who were led by Bojan Bogdanovic’s 28 points.
The Cavs (17-44) have three more games remaining on the homestand before hitting the road for 13 of the remaining 18 games.
