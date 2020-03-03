Euclid schools superintendent saves woman from burning car

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid City Schools Superintendent Chris Papouras is humbled after he saved a woman from a burning car Sunday morning.
The car crashed right in front of his home on West Hill Drive in Gates Mills. One woman got out but another woman was trapped inside.
“The young lady that was the driver was already out and said, ‘My friend is trapped, can you help?’" he said. “She was trapped on the bottom of the car there, and when I tried to pull the windshield, it wouldn’t come loose. I tried to kick it, she tried to kick and it we couldn’t get it to come loose.”
Papouras said he finally ran back to his garage, got a sledge hammer to break the windshield and was able to drag the woman out by her coat.
" I told her, ‘That was my last opportunity to help you,’" he said.
Gates Mills Police got to the scene shortly after and the women were taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Papouras believes he was in the right place at the right time.
The crash is still under investigation but the driver, 23-year-old Nayesha Gates, was arrested for OVI, reasonable control and driving on a suspended License.
Many say Papouras is a hero. He wishes the women full recovery and hopes that others do the same.
“I certainly hope us as a society, we don’t need something like this to happen for us to treat each other humanely, and with kindness," he said.
