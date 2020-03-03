2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom

Tyree Omenai (Source: Summit County Court of Common Pleas)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was convicted Wednesday afternoon of shooting and killing a young Akron mom in front of her five-year-old son and her boyfriend.

A jury found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

According to Akron police, Tiffany Rhea was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car, Johnathan Armstead, when they stopped in the area of Eastland and Bethany Avenues around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020.

They wanted to meet Tyler Johnson, but Omenai met them instead.

Police said when Rhea and Armstead pulled up in their car, Omenai jumped in the back seat with their five-year-old son, told them it was a robbery and pulled out a gun.

The victims tried to get Omenai away from their child and Omenai fired several times, striking Rhea.

Armstead rushed Rhea to Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The scene of the fatal shooting.
The scene of the fatal shooting.(Google Maps)

Omenai was arrested around 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020 in the area of Eastland and Johnland Avenues in Akron.

Co-defendant Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March 2021.

Both Johnson and Omenai will be sentenced at a later date.

