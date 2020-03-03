Home health aides arrested for scamming 89-year-old Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Home health aides who are accused of stealing a large amount of money from an 89-year-old woman were arrested Tuesday.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force captured Felicia K. Ricks, 32, and Christopher D. Carson II, 31, without incident.
Akron police said Ricks and Carson promised to provide the victim with health care through their business, DIP Home Care (Dearly Important People, INC.)
They then started misusing the victim’s credit and bank cards by making large withdraws, purchasing a vehicle, paying their own bills, and overcharging the victim for non-existent health care services, said police.
Ricks and Carson are charged with theft by deception, misuse of credit card and identity fraud.
