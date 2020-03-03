LA district attorney sorry husband aimed gun at protesters

In this Jan.6, 2020 file photo Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey talks during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them Monday morning, March 2, 2020 as they demanded a meeting with her at her home the day before a primary election for her seat. (Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes/AP)