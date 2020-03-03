Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COUNCIL MEMBER CHARGED
Indicted Cincinnati council member resigns under pressure
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati City Council member has resigned, less than a week after being indicted on federal charges alleging that she tried to sell her vote. Democrat Tamaya Dennard said Monday in a statement released by her attorney that she was stepping down immediately “with great sadness.” Dennard said she didn't want to be a distraction from the work that needs to be done for the city. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters on Sunday had given her 48 hours to resign or face potential state charges. Dennard at first resisted resigning, saying “judgment is so easy” and that she sought due process.
NURSING HOME-PATIENT DEATH
Nursing home aide charged in death of patient with dementia
HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A nurse’s aide who was working when a patient with dementia wandered away from a nursing home two years ago and later died has now been charged with reckless homicide and gross patient neglect. The Canton Repository reports that federal agents arrested 53-year-old Dewarn Bell at her Hartville home on Thursday. She was being held without bond, and it wasn't known Monday if she's retained an attorney. The charges stem from the death of 56-year-old Mark Billiter, who was found dead two days after he left the nursing home. Investigators declined to elaborate on the charges and what led to them.
EMERGENCY DISPATCHER SUSPENSION
911 dispatcher suspended after Ohio man dies from stroke
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio emergency dispatcher accused of violating several procedures while taking a call about a man who later died from a stroke has been suspended. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the dispatcher's suspension was the result of an investigation by Cincinnati's Emergency Communication Center of a Jan. 12 call. The 911 call came from the victim's neighbor. The neighbor said the patient might not “want help.” The investigation shows the resident continued to insist that the resident is “getting worse and worse” and that “he's gonna die," but the dispatcher insisted they couldn't “force” help on him. The man died the next day.
RETHINKING MARIJUANA-OHIO
New effort begun to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio is underway. The proposal is called the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Amendment. Backers of the measure submitted the initial petition and 1,000 signatures to the Ohio Attorney General's Office on Monday for review. The constitutional amendment would allow adults over the age of 21 to buy, possess, consume and grow limited amounts of marijuana. The state's current medical marijuana program would remain in place if the legalization effort passed. Voters in 2015 handily defeated a ballot issue to legalize marijuana in the state.
XAVIER UNIVERSITY-PRESIDENT
President of Xavier University in Ohio stepping down
CINCINNATI (AP) — The longest-serving president of Xavier University in Ohio has announced his retirement. Rev. Michael J. Graham told university faculty, staff and students during Spring Convocation on Monday that he is stepping down next year. The 66-year-old became president of the Jesuit university in 2001 and his tenure surpassed that of his predecessor, Paul O'Connor, who served for 17 years. Graham says he's stepping down because “it is in the best interest” of the university. Under his leadership, enrollment at the university increased slightly and new educational offerings were implemented. Graham's final day with the university will be June 30, 2021.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Board splits Ohio ballot proposal on voting into 4 issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Ballot Board has voted to split a ballot measure aimed at updating Ohio's voting laws into four separate issues. Disappointed backers said they were weighing their options. Advancing four issues, rather than one, involves more signatures and expense. In a 3-2 vote Monday, the board agreed with Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's recommendation to sever the issues into four. He said the package contained four different points of law. Opponents said Ohio courts have urged the board in past decisions to interpret the state's single subject requirement liberally.
JOBSOHIO-SALARIES
JobsOhio touts 2019 record, releases wage and salary data
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's privatized job-creation office reports its new leader was paid $274,000 last year before benefits and bonuses, substantially less than his predecessor. JobsOhio made public Friday the updated salary data for president and chief investment officer J.P. Nauseef and 17 other current and former top executives in conjunction with the release of its 2019 annual report. Additional wage data for associates was also released. The annual report showed JobsOhio approved 306 projects last year, entailing 22,770 new jobs and $1.2 billion in new payroll. The office's effort at improved compensation transparency followed pressure applied by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
YOUTH PRISONS-VICTIMIZATION SURVEY
State responds to youth prison sexual victimization survey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has responded to a government survey that found high rates of sexual victimization in Ohio's youth prisons. The survey was done by the Bureau of Justice, which is an office within the U.S. Department of Justice. The 2018 survey labeled Ohio a “high-rate state” with an average of 15.3% of incarcerated youth who responded to the survey reporting some kind of victimization. Julie Walburn is assistant director at the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Gongwer News Service reports that Walburn told a prisons inspection committee on Thursday that while numbers are dropping, no level of sexual victimization is acceptable.
MAYOR-CONTRIBUTIONS RETURNED
Mayor of Ohio capital city returns speech sponsorship gifts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio's capital city has returned $66,000 he received in solicited donations to pay for his annual “State of the City” speech. Robin Davis, a spokeswoman for Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, told The Columbus Dispatch that the mayor is returning the money following the paper's reporting on the issue. Davis says the paper's coverage made the mayor reflect on the situation. The paper previously reported some of the sponsors have multi-million dollar city contracts or have lobbied Columbus for tax breaks or public funding for projects.
DEADLY DOMESTIC DISPUTE-AMBER ALERT
Murder suspect caught after fleeing home with his daughters
NEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute at an Ohio home ended with a man dead and another man fleeing the residence with his two young daughters, who he later left unharmed at a stranger's home shortly before he was captured. Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Vogelsong was due to be arraigned Monday on an aggravated murder charge. Authorities say Vogelsong went to his girlfriend's home in Ney Sunday afternoon, and police were soon called to the scene. They found the man's body and learned Vogelsong had fled with his daughters. They say he later left the children at a home north of Camden in Hillsdale County.