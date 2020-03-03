Medina police track down caller who made violent threats against pastor, no charges expected

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have tracked down the man who made violent threats to a Medina pastor, and the church he serves, over the pastor’s support of the LGBTQ community.
Police said the caller will not be charged because of concerns over his competency, noting that he lives in a group home for people with special needs and “becomes excited about different things that he reads."
“I pray that his family and care givers can now help this man to deal with his anger in healthy ways,” said Rev. Luke Lindon, the senior pastor at the United Church of Christ. “I am breathing a sigh of relief, as well as feeling so supported by my church and the Medina community. It truly is a great place to live.”
Rev. Lindon also addressed the threats from the pulpit on February 16th, one week after the call was made.
“I received a threat to my person and a threat of arson to our building,” he said, noting that it was the second threat made against him.
Lindon was recently quoted in the Akron Beacon Journal as someone who supports an anti-discrimination measure that has been at the center of debate in Medina.
His support, he said, was as a private citizen and not the official stance of the church.
