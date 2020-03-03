Mother fighting to reduce her family’s sewer bills takes city of Lorain to court

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding answers about why the sewer bills in her trailer park are so high.
Today she took her fight to the Lorain County Justice Center.
“I’m mad as hell,” Tia Hilton said.
Hilton has so far not found much resolution at Lorain City Hall.
“My problem is since 2016 we’ve been getting outrageous sewer bills for our entire park. Each resident. $1,100 sewer bills is not right. We’re getting two sewer bills when we should only be getting one, and our water is only 30-dollars.”
The Hiltons say they’re not the only ones, many in the Amherst Trail Mobile Home Park are having the same problem. Tia has taken it upon herself to get to the bottom of the problem and to her that means going to court to demand lower sewer bills.
