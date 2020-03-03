Northeast Ohio Weather: 50 degrees again today with showers and thunder in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure will track from Cincinnati to Cleveland this morning then will go northeast of us this afternoon. This system is the trigger for more rain today. The instability has gone up so there will be some thunder embedded in the showers. The best risk of this is south of Cleveland. Most of the showers will fall the first half of the day. It is a very warm start to the day again. High humidity is leading to fog in the area. High temperatures climb above 50 degrees in many spots this afternoon. The latest data has a few showers around this evening as another piece of energy rotates in here. The remainder of the night will feature a mostly cloudy sky with some clearing by Wednesday morning.