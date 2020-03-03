Northeast Ohio Weather: More showers on tap for Wednesday, a beautiful Thursday in the forecast

By Samantha Roberts | March 3, 2020 at 1:45 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re tracking areas of rain early this afternoon.

This rain will move out fairly quickly, but another round of showers will pop up between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

We’ll be dry overnight, with temperatures falling to around 34 degrees by morning.

Another round of light precipitation will move in Wednesday morning after the morning rush.

At that point in the day, it should be cold enough to support a light wintry mix of rain and snow.

As the morning and afternoon goes on, we’ll transition over to all rain.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll dry out Wednesday evening, setting the stage for a gorgeous Thursday.

