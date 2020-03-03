Ohio Department of Health to give an update on Coronavirus numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health will be giving an update on how the Coronavirus has affected Ohio.
The department will give the update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the ODH, there are no confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state of Ohio as of Mar. 3.
Although there are no cases of Coronavirus in Ohio, there are still more than 100 cases around the United States.
So far, the death toll in America is currently at six.
There are 212 people under public health supervision in Ohio. Don’t let that number scare you.
The 212 people under public health supervision have not exhibited symptoms of the virus. This number is strictly the number of travelers who have completed a self-monitoring period or contacted an Ohio health official after coming back from a trip.
On Monday, a Summit County judge decided to quarantined herself and await test results for the Coronavirus.
Judge, Alison McCarty traveled to Italy in late February with her family.
“I will see that her courtroom is covered and will work with local and state officials in executing a plan moving forward to address concerns surrounding the coronavirus,” said Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.