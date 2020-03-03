Parma and Stow fire departments ranked among the best stations in the US

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire Chief Michael Lasky announced Monday that the Parma Fire Department achieved a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Service Office (ISO).
ISO independently evaluates 50,000 municipal fire departments throughout the United States, with only 186 earning the Class 1 rating.
Parma was one of only four fire departments in Ohio to achieve this ranking. (Other departments include Dayton, Stow and Colerain Township), according to Parma Fire PIO T.J. Miller.
“This rating reflects the hard work and dedication of the department administration and all the Parma Fire Department firefighters and our collective efforts to our community," Lasky said in a prepared statement.
The Class 1 rating will have an economic benefit for both home and business owners, as the ISO provides the data that determines insurance rates for a community.
“This achievement is not only coveted and desired by departments across the nation but when considering the quality and efficiency of the fire departments locally, and throughout Ohio in general, we are honored to have achieved the Class 1 ranking” stated Lasky.
