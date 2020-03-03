Part of the Woodstock stage donated to the Rock Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of rock music history was donated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tuesday.
A portion of the original stage from the 1969 Woodstock concert now belongs to the Rock Hall.
“People have an intense emotional attachment to the festival, whether they were there or not. The original stage is the only artifact that exists for people to touch and reflect upon,” said Steve Gold, owner of the stage. “Its importance is beyond measure — it’s like the Holy Grail of rock music.”
Gold attended the concert when he was a teenager.
The “Woodstock at 50” exhibit is currently on display at the Rock Hall for several more weeks.
The Rock Hall offers free admission for Cleveland residents.
