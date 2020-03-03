Rocky River police not prosecuting Kareem Hunt for marijuana possession

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police said Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will not be prosecuted for marijuana found during a traffic stop in January.
On Jan. 21, Hunt was initially pulled over for speeding on I-90. He said he was speeding because he was trying to catch a flight.
An officer searched his vehicle after he said he smelled marijuana in the car, according to police reports.
“Small amounts of marijuana” were found in a backpack with Hunt’s name on it in the backseat, according to police. Police seized Hunt’s backpack, which contained the marijuana, as evidence, according to the officer.
He alleged the marijuana belonged to his brother.
An emotional Hunt can be heard on police dash camera video saying he “lost everything.”
The police officer lectured Hunt on the importance of making better decisions, especially with how the Willoughby South High School football star made negative headlines lately.
“I hate to say this, but you of anybody should know if you’re trying to stay good, stay on the right path, this is not the way to go,” the officer told Hunt.
In the dashcam video released in January, Hunt said he had an open bottle of vodka in his car, but the officer said he didn’t seem impaired by alcohol, reports said.
Hunt was initially cited for a minor misdemeanor traffic violation and was then sent on his way.
He was not charged with any drug violations at the time.
Police today said they have no plans to prosecute Hunt for the minor misdemeanor.
Rocky River officials cite Ohio drug law changes and not being able to test the concentration of THC in the suspected marijuana as main reasons Hunt was not charged.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.