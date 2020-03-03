Shiloh: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (AP) _ Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Valley City, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The automotive lightweighting company posted revenue of $243.5 million in the period.
Shiloh expects full-year revenue of $1 billion.
The company's shares closed at $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at $6.39.
