Streetsboro toy company recalls toddler toy shopping cart
STEP2 TOY RECALL (Source: STEP2)
By Alan Rodges | March 3, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 9:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro based toy company issued a recall on a toddler toy shopping cart.

The Step2 Little Helper’s Shopping Cart is being recalled because the cart can prematurely break, posing a potential safety risk.

The company says the model was made in May of 2019.

If the shopping cart has a data code combination of “5″ and “19,” immediately stop using the shopping cart and fill out the form found here.

STEP2 RECALLED SHOPPING CART TOY
STEP2 RECALLED SHOPPING CART TOY (Source: STEP2)

Those who fill out the form are eligible for a replacement cart.

Those who purchased the cart can also call the Step2 toll free number at 800-347-8372 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

