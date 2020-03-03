Streetsboro toy company recalls toddler toy shopping cart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro based toy company issued a recall on a toddler toy shopping cart.
The Step2 Little Helper’s Shopping Cart is being recalled because the cart can prematurely break, posing a potential safety risk.
The company says the model was made in May of 2019.
If the shopping cart has a data code combination of “5″ and “19,” immediately stop using the shopping cart and fill out the form found here.
Those who fill out the form are eligible for a replacement cart.
Those who purchased the cart can also call the Step2 toll free number at 800-347-8372 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.
