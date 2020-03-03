Summit County judge remains quarantined in coronavirus scare after recent trip to Italy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge is quarantined and waiting for test results for the coronavirus.
Court officials announced Monday Judge Alison McCarty traveled to Italy with her family in late February.
Officials are not releasing how many family members were on the trip.
“Since the news broke, people have expressed concern about the coronavirus being spread in the courthouse and we want people to know that out of an abundance of caution, Judge McCarty will not return to the courthouse until after the appropriate period has passed and she has remained asymptomatic,” said Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones.
“We continue to work with local officials and we have arranged with the Supreme Court to provide coverage for her cases. We will continue to monitor the judge’s daily progress and in the meantime, we have confirmed that the judge has had no contact with any employee in the courthouse. All employees are safe and all members of the public are safe to enter the building. The courthouse continues with its daily operations.” concluded Corrigall Jones.
Currently, the Ohio Department of Health said they have 212 people under public health supervision, but there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
