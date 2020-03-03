Sunny Side Up: What’s your biggest challenge when it comes to raising kids?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney.
What is your biggest challenge when it comes to raising kids?
A new survey shows that three in four parents think they’re better than their own moms and dads.
There were 2,000 parents of school-aged children surveyed.
It’s our talker of the day!
A majority of parents think it is harder to raise children now more than ever.
39% of the parents said they don’t make their children sit at the dinner table until their plate is clean.
