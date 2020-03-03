Taste Buds: maple syrup production

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Maple syrup production is in full swing in Northeast Ohio, particularly in Geauga County.
This week on Taste Buds, I’ll be joined by two Geauga County sugar houses who make some of the areas best “liquid gold.”
Nick from Maple Valley Sugarbush and Apiary will be on the show to talk about their production process.
In addition, a representative from Patterson Fruit Farm will join us to talk about how they’ve incorporated maple syrup production into their farm’s output.
If you’d like to get some fresh air and see exactly how maple syrup is made from start to finish, Maple Syrup Producers of NE Ohio are hosting a “How Sweet It Is” maple sugarbush tour.
The tours take place on Mar. 7, 8th, 14th and 15th.
During this week’s show, you can ask questions of these experts about their process, tools, even how you might tap into trees on your own property.
Tune in to our Facebook Live broadcast and fire off your questions.
Taste Buds airs live this and every Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.
Watch or listen on 19 News’ Facebook Live broadcast, our app or our website, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV.
