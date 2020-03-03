US Marshals arrest ‘top priority’ Akron aggravated robbery suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a string of aggravated robberies on Copley Road is now in custody.
U.S. Marshals said arresting Harold Hamilton II was one of their “top priorities."
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron police officers arrested Hamilton on Schiller Street in Akron around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
According to Akron police, Hamilton robbed four businesses on Copley Road since Jan. 26.
The first robbery happened at the Family Dollar, then the Walgreens on Jan. 29, Little Caesar’s on Feb. 4 and CVS on Feb. 12.
Police added Hamilton is also a suspect in the robbery of the Family Dollar on S. Main Street on Feb. 17.
Hamilton is now locked up in the Summit County facing two counts of aggravated robbery and petty theft.
Police said additional charges are possible.
