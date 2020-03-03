50-year-old Akron woman stabbed to death; 19-year-old woman injured

By Julia Tullos | March 3, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 4:19 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 50-year-old woman has died after being stabbed to death inside a home Tuesday.

Akron officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Scudder Avenue around 12:45 p.m. to do a welfare check.

When they entered the home, they found the 50-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

EMS rushed her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

A second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was also found inside the home.

Police are not saying how she was injured, but she is recovering at a local hospital and police do not believe her injuries are life-threatening.

At this time, police do not know the relationship of the women.

There are no arrests and no names are being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

