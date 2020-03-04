Abercrombie: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) _ Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $83.1 million.
The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.
The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $39.4 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.
Abercrombie shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.
