AG Yost Rolls Out Robocall Enforcement Unit,

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost just gave Ohio more muscle to fight back against the growing nuisance of robocalls.
Yost announced the formation of a Robocall Enforcement Unit and the development of a tool that lets consumers report malicious robocalls to his office.
“Ohioans are tired of playing defense against annoying robocalls,” Yost said. “Now it’s Ohio’s turn to play offense – and we need your help.”
The new unit, part of the Consumer Protection Section, will be dedicated to rooting out companies that robocall and are deceptive.
Ohioans were hit with an estimated 2.2 billion robocalls in 2019, according to YouMail, a service that tracks robocall traffic.
The attorney general is urging Ohioans to report calls to the unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111 and answering a set of questions that take less than a minute to complete.
Consumers also can file complaints by visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.
Other tips to help combat robocalls include:
• Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.
• Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.
• Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at
1-888-382-1222.
• Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.
• Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls.
“When it comes to robocalls,” Yost said, “the bottom line is this, just don’t answer.”
