Akron Police investigating after 50-year-old woman stabbed to death

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a homicide. They are searching for the person who stabbed a 50-year-old woman inside her home in the middle of the afternoon. A 19-year-old woman was also hurt.
Neighbors say a loving family of four live in the home, a mother, father and their two teenage children.
When Theresa Stafford came home for lunch Tuesday afternoon, she was not expecting anything out of the ordinary.
“I heard a scream,” Theresa said. “I did not pay any attention to the scream because originally I believed it came from the television that was on. I came downstairs and noticed my son who was at the time cooking had paused the television and I thought, okay, that’s really weird.”
So, she went outside to check things out, that’s when she says she saw a young woman coming out of a home on her block.
“I glanced at her cause in the process we had three patrol cars barreling up our street; it was almost simultaneously,” she said. “Three cars turned into six which turned into nine which turned into 12 police cars, two detective cars, paramedics came up the street.”
She says the young woman collapsed on the ground. She says she could not tell if she was hurt.
"Originally they had put the young lady in a police car,” said Theresa. “Then eventually they put her in a paramedic and the mom came out on a stretcher and they carried her away. So, in the process the dad came up and we knew something was really wrong because they wouldn’t let him go in the house."
Police say a little before 1 Tuesday afternoon they got a call to do a welfare check at a home on Scudder Avenue. Inside the home they found a 50-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They say a 19-year-old was also found with injuries.
"It just shakes you to the core,” Theresa said.
Both women were taken to the hospital. The 19-year-old is expected to be okay, but the 50-year-old didn't make it.
"It’s horrific,” Theresa said. “They are a beautiful family. They really are."
Police did not tell us the relationship between the two women, but the Stafford’s say they were mother and daughter.
“My grand kids went over and played basketball with his son and he’s always out there with his son playing basketball and sports,” said John Stafford. “I’ve seen him play soccer with his daughter.”
The Stafford’s say at first, they were afraid. Akron Police say there is no immediate threat to the community.
“We believe as a whole that there is no immediate risk to the community and that we are working very quickly to gather all the facts,” said Lieutenant Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.
Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.
