Akron woman stabbed to death by her 19-year-old daughter, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 50-year-old woman died Tuesday after being stabbed to death by her daughter inside their home.
Akron officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Scudder Avenue around 12:45 p.m. to do a welfare check.
When they entered the home, they found Brenda Powell with life threatening injuries.
EMS rushed Brenda to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Her daughter, Sydney Powell, 19, was also found inside the home.
Police said Sydney had minor injuries and was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.
Sydney is charged with murder and remains hospitalized.
Police said Sydney stabbed Brenda during an argument.
