Brunswick first responders slowed by lack of house numbers during medical emergency

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brunswick Police Department is reminding residents to properly display house numbers, after they say they had difficulty finding an address in rainy conditions at night.
The department posted a series of warnings on Twitter, after noticing several homes without properly displayed addresses in a construction zone.
“Imagine driving in a rainstorm, at night, with mailboxes on the left side, trying to find the residence of someone having a heart attack. This officer has been there,” the department said on its official Twitter page. “It is crucial to have your house marked properly. Especially if your mailbox is on the other side of street.”
The problem stems from mailboxes being taken down for the construction project.
It’s an ongoing issue in many communities, and a reminder that having a more visible address than what fits on a mailbox can go a long way in helping first responders.
Brunswick Fire Chief Joshua Erksine tells 19 News there is a city ordinance requiring the display of addresses, but some are much harder to see than others, especially at night.
“Fire doubles in size every minute," he said, referring to the importance of crews being able to find an address in a timely manner. "If you’re not breathing, the faster we can render you aid and provide you oxygen, the better outcome we’ll have.”
Erksine recommends a large display on the mailbox, with the house numbers visible on both sides, preferably with reflective material.
