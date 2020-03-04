CAPTURED! Parma police arrest man accused of robbing bank inside Giant Eagle

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old Parma Heights man was arrested for robbing the Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle on Day Drive.
Parma police said Jason Nichta robbed the bank around 4 p.m. on March 2.
Officers and FBI agents said they received multiple tips after releasing surveillance pictures of the robbery.
According to police, one of the tips led them to Nichta and he was arrested leaving his house.
Police said after being taken into custody, Nichta confessed to the crime.
He is charged with robbery and will be arraigned on March 5.
