Carrasco passes test, ready for fresh start

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No team’s going to win a World Series on March 3rd, but if you’re the Indians, and you’ve watched what Carlos Carrasco has gone through over the past nine months, on Tuesday you breathed a sigh of relief.
Carrasco was back on the mound for the first time since suffering a strained right hip flexor in February. He went two innings against the Angels, giving up two runs on three hits, but of far more importance was how he felt after the game, and he said he believes everything has come out pretty good, and he’s excited to start again.
Of course, a minor hip injury pales in comparison to what the Indians hurler went through in 2019, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco missed most of the season before returning in September to pitch in relief.
Tuesday marked his first start, though, since last May. He pitched the first two innings before giving way to the bullpen. The Indians went on to lose to the Angels, 11-7.
But the real story was Carrasco, who took a giant step forward on this day.
