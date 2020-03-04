Cleveland event organizers prepare for crowds amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of now, there are more than 50 reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S. It’s caused some businesses across the country to close and others to issue travel bans for employees.
Cleveland is gearing up for some of its biggest events of the season, including Indians Opening Day and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There are no cases in Ohio, so far, but the large crowds have some concerned about the possibility of infection.
“I wish there was something they definitely could do. It’s definitely serious,” Marcus McClendon said. He said the risk does make him nervous, especially going into big crowds.
The St. Patricks Day Parade is on March 17 in Downtown Cleveland. Organizers say they’re abiding by the Ohio Department of Health’s suggestions. They ask people to be mindful but they expect a big turnout.
“I’ll be washing my hands regularly, taking regular precautions, but I’m not too worried about it,” Ben Adams said.
The Indians said they’re monitoring the situation, for now, but did not respond further.
The NBA recommended players fist bump instead of high five fans. It also suggested players don’t take any items from fans like pens or balls to autograph. "We are also in regular communication with each other, NBA teams including team physicians and athletic trainers, other professional sports leagues, and of course, many of you," the league wrote in its memo to teams, their physicians and athletic training staffs.
The Cavs along with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse sent this statement:
