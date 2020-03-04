Cleveland in top 10 cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest party of the year in downtown Cleveland and its helped propel it into the top 10 in the country.
According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Cleveland is the ninth best city celebrate the Irish holiday.
It’s estimated Americans will spend $6.16 billion on the holiday this year.
The study looked at four key areas in the 200 biggest cities in the country; St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and St. Patrick’s Day weather.
Within those four designations were 17 subsections like having a parade, cost of a beer, cost of a hotel, crime rate, and average temperature.
The top 10 cities for St. Patrick’s Day according to WalletHub’s methodology are:
- Chicago
- Boston
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Tampa
- Naperville, IL
- New York
- Buffalo
- Cleveland
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Out of the 200 cities in the study, Cleveland scored best in the categories of Irish pubs per capita, average cost of a beer and average weather forecast.
- 70th – % of Irish Population
- 10th – Irish pubs and restaurants per capita
- 27th – Access to bars
- 29th – St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per capita
- 34th – Average price of St. Patrick’s Day party ticket
- 16th – Average beer price
- 13th – Weather forecast for St. Patrick’s Day
- 34th – Lowest price for three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day
Other Ohio cities that made the list:
- Cincinnati 26th
- Akron 38th
- Dayton 43rd
- Columbus 51st
- Toledo 71st
