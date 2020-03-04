Cleveland officer suspended for felony theft faces indictment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland policeman Lorenzo Brazzell Jr. was indicted Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges for “theft in office.”
Brazzell Jr., 32, a patrolman, was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, according to police.
According to the indictment, Brazzell stole money from people during two different arrests. These incidents occurred this past summer, when he allegedly stole $1,500 in July, and $360 in August.
Brazzell was hired in March of 2017, and was most recently assigned to the Third District.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.